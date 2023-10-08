Will CeeDee Lamb Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
CeeDee Lamb did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Take a look at Lamb's stats below.
Entering Week 5, Lamb has 23 receptions for 309 yards -- 13.4 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus three carries for 21 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 30 occasions.
CeeDee Lamb Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Cowboys have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Peyton Hendershot (DNP/ankle): 1 Rec; 3 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Cowboys vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Lamb 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|30
|23
|309
|126
|1
|13.4
Lamb Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|4
|77
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|13
|11
|143
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|4
|53
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|6
|4
|36
|1
