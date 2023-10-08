CeeDee Lamb did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. Take a look at Lamb's stats below.

Entering Week 5, Lamb has 23 receptions for 309 yards -- 13.4 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus three carries for 21 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 30 occasions.

CeeDee Lamb Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Cowboys have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Peyton Hendershot (DNP/ankle): 1 Rec; 3 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Cowboys vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Lamb 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 30 23 309 126 1 13.4

Lamb Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1

