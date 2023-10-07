SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 6 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can catch all four games involving teams from the SoCon.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Samford Bulldogs at Wofford Terriers
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Citadel Bulldogs at Furman Paladins
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mercer Bears at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Carolina Catamounts at Chattanooga Mocs
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
