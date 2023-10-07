Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
Big 12 play features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3) and the Baylor Bears (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Red Raiders favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-1.5)
|58.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-1.5)
|58.5
|-110
|-110
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has covered once in four matchups with a spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Baylor has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.
- The Bears have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
