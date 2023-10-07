Two of the nation's best running games square off when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-2) bring college football's sixth-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Texas State Bobcats (4-1), who have the No. 17 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Ragin' Cajuns are just 2.5-point favorites. An over/under of 68.5 is set in the contest.

Louisiana is putting up 35.8 points per game on offense (32nd in the FBS), and ranks 93rd defensively with 29 points allowed per game. Texas State ranks 18th-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (431.8), but at least it has been playing well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in total yards per game (471.6).

Texas State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Texas State Recent Performance

Defensively, the Bobcats are really playing poorly right now, giving up 421 yards per game in their past three games (-3-worst in college football). Offensively, they are ranked 94th (558.3 yards per game).

In their past three games, the Bobcats are scoring 54 points per game (third-best in college football), and conceding 31.3 (-50-worst).

In its past three games, Texas State has thrown for 274 yards per game (53rd in the nation), and conceded 250.3 in the air (-57-worst).

In their past three games, the Bobcats have rushed for 284.3 yards per game (sixth-best in college football), and allowed 170.7 on the ground (-39-worst).

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Texas State has gone 3-1-0 ATS this year.

The Bobcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

Out of Texas State's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Texas State has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Texas State is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 1,294 yards on 72.8% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Ismail Mahdi is his team's leading rusher with 50 carries for 488 yards, or 97.6 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Malik Hornsby has piled up 13 carries and totaled 163 yards with four touchdowns.

Joey Hobert has collected 30 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 370 (74 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has three touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has caught 22 passes and compiled 287 receiving yards (57.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Kole Wilson's 21 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

Ben Bell has three sacks to lead the team, and also has seven TFL and 21 tackles.

Brian Holloway is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 43 tackles, five TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

Tory Spears leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 19 tackles and one pass defended.

