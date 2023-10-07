Our computer model predicts the Texas A&M Aggies will defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kyle Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas A&M (+2.5) Over (46) Texas A&M 26, Alabama 25

Week 6 SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Aggies' five games with a set total.

The average point total for Texas A&M this year is 5.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Crimson Tide's implied win probability is 59.2%.

The Crimson Tide have beaten the spread three times in five games.

Alabama is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Out of five Crimson Tide games so far this year, three have hit the over.

The average total for Alabama games this season has been 53.7, 7.7 points higher than the total for this game.

Aggies vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 32.2 14.2 34.7 17.0 28.5 10.0 Texas A&M 38.6 18.6 42.0 7.7 33.0 48.0

