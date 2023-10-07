Rice vs. UConn Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
In the contest between the Rice Owls and UConn Huskies on Saturday, October 7 at 5:00 PM, our computer model expects the Owls to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Rice vs. UConn Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Rice (-10)
|Over (47.5)
|Rice 36, UConn 18
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 6 AAC Predictions
Rice Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Rice vs. UConn? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The Owls have an 80.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Owls' record against the spread is 3-1-0.
- Rice has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.
- The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 5.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Rice contests.
UConn Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Huskies.
- The Huskies have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.
- UConn is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.
- Out of theHuskies' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
- The average over/under for UConn games this season is 0.8 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Owls vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Rice
|33.0
|28.8
|42.0
|21.7
|19.5
|39.5
|UConn
|17.0
|31.6
|17.8
|30.8
|14.0
|35.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.