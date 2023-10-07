The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) bring their second-ranked scoring defense versus the Maryland Terrapins (5-0) and the No. 15 scoring offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Buckeyes are heavily favored, by 19.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Maryland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Maryland Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-19.5) 57.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-19.5) 58.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Ohio State has won one game against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread once when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Maryland has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Ohio State & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 To Win the Big Ten +200 Bet $100 to win $200 Maryland To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the Big Ten +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

