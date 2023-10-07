Who is the team to beat at the top of the Ivy League going into Week 6 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Harvard

Current Record: 3-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

3-0 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th

47th Last Game: W 38-28 vs Holy Cross

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Cornell

Cornell Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 6

TV Channel: ESPN

2. Pennsylvania

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

2-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th

98th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Georgetown

Georgetown Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN+

3. Brown

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

2-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th

88th Last Game: W 42-20 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Rhode Island

Rhode Island Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN+

4. Dartmouth

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

2-1 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th

77th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Yale

Yale Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN+

5. Columbia

Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 3-7

1-2 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th

76th Last Game: L 10-7 vs Princeton

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Marist

Marist Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN+

6. Yale

Current Record: 1-2 | Projected Record: 3-7

1-2 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: W 45-3 vs Morgan State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Dartmouth

@ Dartmouth Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN+

7. Princeton

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-1 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 115th

115th Last Game: W 10-7 vs Columbia

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Lafayette

Lafayette Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7

TV Channel: ESPN+

8. Cornell

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-1 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th

106th Last Game: L 35-25 vs Colgate

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Harvard

@ Harvard Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 6

TV Channel: ESPN

