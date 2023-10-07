Harrison Endycott is in second place, with a score of -12, after the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson.

Looking to place a wager on Harrison Endycott at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +2000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Endycott Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Harrison Endycott Insights

Endycott has finished under par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Endycott has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Endycott has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 44 -6 279 0 10 0 1 $610,153

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Endycott did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Endycott has played in the past year has been 186 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Endycott's Last Time Out

Endycott was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was poor, putting him in the 18th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Endycott was better than 78% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Endycott did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Endycott recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Endycott's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

In that most recent tournament, Endycott's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Endycott ended the Fortinet Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Endycott carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Endycott's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

