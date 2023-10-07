A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3) face off against the Baylor Bears (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Red Raiders are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. Baylor matchup.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Waco, Texas
  • Venue: McLane Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Baylor Moneyline
BetMGM Texas Tech (-1.5) 58.5 -120 +100
FanDuel Texas Tech (-1.5) 58.5 -110 -110

Week 6 Odds

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

  • Baylor has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Bears have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Texas Tech has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

