If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Williamson County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Bartlett High School at Milano High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Milano, TX

Milano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Iola High School at Granger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Granger, TX

Granger, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Rouse High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Leander, TX

Leander, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Thrall High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Thrall, TX

Thrall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Florence High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Lexington, TX

Lexington, TX Conference: 3A - District 19

3A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wimberley High School at Jarrell High School