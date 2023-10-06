Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilbarger County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Wilbarger County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Wilbarger County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Moran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Moran, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
