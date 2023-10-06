Root for your favorite local high school football team in Ward County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

    • Ward County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Monahans High School at Pecos High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Pecos, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grandfalls-Royalty High School at Irion County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Mertzon, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

