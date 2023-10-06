In Rusk County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Rusk County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Tenaha High School at Carlisle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Henderson, TX

Henderson, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

West Rusk High School at Winona High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Winona, TX

Winona, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Henderson High School at Athens High School