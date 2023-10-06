Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Milam County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Milam County, Texas this week? We have what you need here.
Milam County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Bartlett High School at Milano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Milano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cameron Yoe High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Little River, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
