If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Matagorda County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Matagorda County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Palacios High School at Edna High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Edna, TX

Edna, TX Conference: 3A - District 28

3A - District 28 How to Stream: Watch Here

Boling High School at Van Vleck High School