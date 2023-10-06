Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Llano County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

    • Llano County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Randolph High School at Llano High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Llano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

