Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Limestone County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Limestone County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Gholson High School at Coolidge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Coolidge, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mexia High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Fairfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Groesbeck High School at Kemp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Kemp, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
