This week, there's high school football on the docket in Cherokee County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Cherokee County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Jacksonville High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Van High School at Rusk High School