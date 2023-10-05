In Tarrant County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Red River County
  • Hopkins County
  • Denton County

    • Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Skyline High School at Lake Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Summit High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Midlothian, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carroll High School - Southlake at Keller High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Keller, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aledo High School at South Hills High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    TBD at Azle Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Azle, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fossil Ridge High School at Timber Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mansfield High School at Cedar Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Austin, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    DeSoto High School at Legacy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Richland High School at R L Turner High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Carrollton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eastern Hills High School at Western Hills High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    The Colony High School at Brewer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Crowley High School at Boswell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Covenant Christian - Colleyville at Dallas Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.