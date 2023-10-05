Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in McLennan County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Waco University High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Gholson High School at Coolidge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Coolidge, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frost High School at Mart High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Mart, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robinson High School at Salado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Salado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rio Vista High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Axtell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Live Oak Classical School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lorena High School at McGregor High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 6
- Location: McGregor, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bruceville-Eddy High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School - Waco at Temple High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
China Spring at Alvarado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Alvarado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
