You can find player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz, Marcus Semien and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers before their matchup at 3:08 PM ET on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: ABC

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Semien Stats

Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .276/.348/.478 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Oct. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 155 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .325/.388/.621 so far this year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Oct. 3 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Eflin Stats

Zach Eflin (16-8) will take the mound for the Rays, his 32nd start of the season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

Eflin has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 17th, 1.019 WHIP ranks second, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Sep. 26 5.0 5 3 3 4 0 vs. Angels Sep. 21 5.0 6 2 2 10 1 at Orioles Sep. 15 7.0 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 10 5.0 7 3 3 6 2 vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 5.0 5 3 3 7 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 173 hits with 35 doubles, 22 home runs, 65 walks and 78 RBI.

He has a slash line of .330/.410/.522 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Oct. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 29 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Sep. 23 4-for-4 1 1 1 8

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Paredes Stats

Isaac Paredes has 24 doubles, 31 home runs, 58 walks and 98 RBI (123 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .250/.352/.488 on the year.

Paredes has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Paredes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Oct. 1 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

