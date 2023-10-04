Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Schwarber, Luis Arraez and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -175) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Nola Stats

Aaron Nola (12-9) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 33rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Sep. 26 6.2 4 1 1 8 0 at Braves Sep. 20 6.0 6 2 2 8 0 at Cardinals Sep. 15 4.2 7 3 2 1 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 4.1 7 4 4 6 0 at Brewers Sep. 2 4.2 8 7 7 5 3

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI (115 total hits).

He's slashed .197/.343/.474 so far this year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Mets Oct. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 30 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Mets Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .266/.320/.459 on the season.

Turner has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with four doubles and a walk.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Oct. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 2 at Mets Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 203 hits with 30 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .354/.393/.469 on the year.

Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with .

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 23 doubles, 36 home runs, 66 walks and 75 RBI (125 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .248/.340/.508 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Oct. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

