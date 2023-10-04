Nate Lowe vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 146 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on October 4 at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rays.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 115 games this season (of 162 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 162), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 57 games this year (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 69 of 162 games this year, and more than once 17 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 32nd of the season. He is 16-8 with a 3.50 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.50), second in WHIP (1.019), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
