The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Texas Rangers to begin the AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET, live on ABC from Tropicana Field. Jordan Montgomery will start for the Rangers while the Rays have yet to name their starter.

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Time: 3:08 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 233 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .452 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Texas strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Texas has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.267 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Montgomery (10-11) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Montgomery has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Angels W 5-0 Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Dane Dunning George Kirby 10/3/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin

