Nate Lowe vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (batting .083 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while hitting .262.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 94th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this year (114 of 161), with at least two hits 42 times (26.1%).
- In 10.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 68 games this year (42.2%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 162 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 3.60 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.