Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Currently the Dallas Cowboys have been given +900 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Cowboys are only fifth-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+900), but third-best according to computer rankings.
- The Cowboys' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +1500 at the start of the season to +900, the 13th-smallest change among all teams.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Cowboys have a 10% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas has beaten the spread three times in four games.
- Dallas has had two games (out of four) hit the over this year.
- The Cowboys have gone 3-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).
- Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.
- The Cowboys have the 11th-ranked offense this year (360 yards per game), and they've been even more effective on defense, ranking second-best with only 259.8 yards allowed per game.
- The Cowboys have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 31 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.3 points allowed per game) this season.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has thrown for 908 yards (227.0 per game), completing 71.3%, with four touchdowns and one interception in four games.
- On the ground, Prescott has scored zero TDs and accumulated 43 yards.
- Tony Pollard has run for 311 yards (77.8 per game) and two scores in four games.
- Pollard also has 15 receptions for 61 yards and zero scores.
- In four games, CeeDee Lamb has 23 receptions for 309 yards (77.3 per game) and one score.
- In the passing game, Jake Ferguson has scored one time, catching 17 balls for 147 yards (36.8 per game).
- Micah Parsons has been causing chaos on defense, delivering 14 tackles, 6.0 TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended for the Cowboys.
Cowboys Player Futures
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|W 40-0
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|W 30-10
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|L 28-16
|+75000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|W 38-3
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+50000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:20 AM ET.
