On Sunday, Marcus Semien (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .831, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this season (119 of 161), with multiple hits 53 times (32.9%).

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 67 games this season (41.6%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those contests (13.7%).

He has scored in 90 games this year (55.9%), including multiple runs in 23 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 80 .292 AVG .264 .360 OBP .340 .535 SLG .427 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 65/37 9 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings