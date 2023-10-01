Marcus Semien vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Marcus Semien (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Mariners.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|How to Watch Rangers vs Mariners
|Rangers vs Mariners Odds
|Rangers vs Mariners Prediction
|Rangers vs Mariners Player Props
|Rangers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .831, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this season (119 of 161), with multiple hits 53 times (32.9%).
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 67 games this season (41.6%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those contests (13.7%).
- He has scored in 90 games this year (55.9%), including multiple runs in 23 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.292
|AVG
|.264
|.360
|OBP
|.340
|.535
|SLG
|.427
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|65/37
|9
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 184 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will send Kirby (12-10) out to make his 31st start of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.46), fourth in WHIP (1.056), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.