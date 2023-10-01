Josh Jung vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Josh Jung (hitting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 121 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (33.1%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (16.5%).
- He has scored in 49 games this year (40.5%), including 22 multi-run games (18.2%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|57
|.272
|AVG
|.264
|.336
|OBP
|.298
|.472
|SLG
|.469
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|79/20
|K/BB
|69/10
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 184 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 15th, 1.056 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
