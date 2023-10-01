How to Watch Cowboys vs. Patriots on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) host the New England Patriots (1-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
We have more details below.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
Cowboys Insights
- The Cowboys average nine more points per game (28.7) than the Patriots surrender (19.7).
- The Cowboys collect 84 more yards per game (354.3) than the Patriots give up per matchup (270.3).
- This season, Dallas rushes for 53.7 more yards per game (147) than New England allows per outing (93.3).
- This year, the Cowboys have one turnover, one fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (2).
Cowboys Home Performance
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at New York
|W 40-0
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|New York
|W 30-10
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|at Arizona
|L 28-16
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|New England
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|NBC
|10/16/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply.
