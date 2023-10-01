The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) face the New England Patriots (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 43 points.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Cowboys face off with the Patriots. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we outline below.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In three games this season, the Cowboys have led after the first quarter one time and have trailed two times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.3 points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this season, the Patriots have been winning in one game and have been behind in two games.

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Cowboys have won the second quarter in two games and have been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Patriots have won the second quarter in two games, and they've lost the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in all three games this season.

On offense, Dallas is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering zero points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Out of three games this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

In three games this year, the Cowboys have been outscored in the fourth quarter one time and outscored their opponent two times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game, lost that quarter in one game, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Cowboys have been winning one time (1-0 in those games), have been losing one time (0-1), and have been tied one time (1-0).

The Patriots have had the lead after the first half two times (1-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half one time (0-1) in three games this season.

2nd Half

In three games this season, the Cowboys have been outscored in the second half one time and won two times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 10.7 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in the second half.

The Patriots have won the second half in one game this season (0-1 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in two games (1-1).

