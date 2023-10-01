The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 155 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which lead Texas hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is second in slugging.

Seager has had a hit in 91 of 118 games this year (77.1%), including multiple hits 45 times (38.1%).

He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (31 of 118), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 12 contests.

In 52.5% of his games this year (62 of 118), he has scored, and in 23 of those games (19.5%) he has scored more than once.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 54 .333 AVG .321 .403 OBP .378 .703 SLG .540 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 44/21 1 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings