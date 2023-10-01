Adolis García vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Adolis Garcia (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 92 of 147 games this year (62.6%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (20.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 75 times this year (51.0%), including 27 games with multiple runs (18.4%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|71
|.271
|AVG
|.219
|.359
|OBP
|.296
|.601
|SLG
|.419
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|94/31
|4
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.46), fourth in WHIP (1.056), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
