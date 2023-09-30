The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0), with the 19th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) and the 12th-ranked rushing offense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Jayhawks are big underdogs, by 17 points. An over/under of 64 points has been set for the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Kansas matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Kansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Kansas Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-17) 64 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas (-17) 63.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Texas vs. Kansas Betting Trends

  • Texas has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Longhorns have been favored by 17 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • Kansas has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900
To Win the Big 12 -130 Bet $130 to win $100

