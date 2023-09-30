A pair of Sun Belt teams take the field when the Texas State Bobcats (3-1) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3) are in action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Bobcats are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Southern Miss matchup.

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-5.5) 62.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-5.5) 62.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

Texas State has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Bobcats have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Southern Miss has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Texas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +900 Bet $100 to win $900

