The Texas State Bobcats (3-1) hit the road for a Sun Belt battle against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best in the FBS by putting up 41.8 points per game. The Bobcats rank 87th on defense (27.3 points allowed per game). Southern Miss ranks 101st with 337.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 84th with 379.8 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

Texas State Southern Miss 485.3 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.5 (103rd) 412.3 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.8 (79th) 212.3 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.0 (100th) 273.0 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 210.5 (97th) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (110th)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 1,055 yards (263.8 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 71.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Ismail Mahdi has racked up 399 yards on 36 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught four passes for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Malik Hornsby has carried the ball 11 times for 146 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Kole Wilson's team-leading 277 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 19 targets) with two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert has caught 20 passes for 244 yards (61.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ashtyn Hawkins' 17 grabs are good enough for 186 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has put up 813 passing yards, or 203.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.2% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Rodrigues Clark, has carried the ball 33 times for 234 yards (58.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Frank Gore Jr. has piled up 50 carries and totaled 208 yards with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston leads his squad with 246 receiving yards on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has caught 15 passes and compiled 177 receiving yards (44.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Tiaquelin Mims' 17 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 122 yards.

