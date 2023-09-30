When the Texas Longhorns match up with the Kansas Jayhawks at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Longhorns will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Texas vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (+16.5) Under (61.5) Texas 33, Kansas 21

Week 5 Big 12 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Longhorns an 88.9% chance to win.

The Longhorns have won twice against the spread this season.

Texas has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

One of the Longhorns' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 61.5 points, 9.2 more than the average point total for Texas games this season.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Jayhawks based on the moneyline is 15.4%.

The Jayhawks are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Jayhawks have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Kansas this season is 3.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Longhorns vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 35 12.5 34 10 36 15 Kansas 37.8 22.8 40 22.3 31 24

