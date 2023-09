The college football slate in Week 5, which includes the Kansas Jayhawks taking on the Texas Longhorns, is not one to miss for fans watching from Texas.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at UTEP Miners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisiana Tech (-1)

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas A&M (-6.5)

Houston Cougars at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas Tech (-8.5)

No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-16.5)

Baylor Bears at UCF Knights

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-12.5)

Tarleton State Texans at SE Louisiana Lions

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Strawberry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

East Carolina Pirates at Rice Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Rice (-3.5)

Texas State Bobcats at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

M.M. Roberts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas State (-5.5)

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Homer Bryce Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Cotton Bowl

Cotton Bowl TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Lamar Cardinals at Houston Christian Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Husky Stadium

Husky Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Abilene Christian Wildcats at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Charlotte 49ers at SMU Mustangs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-23.5)

West Virginia Mountaineers at TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: TCU (-14)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!