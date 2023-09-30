AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will host a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2) on September 30, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on SEC Network. The Aggies are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. The game's point total is set at 53.5.

Texas A&M ranks 29th in scoring defense this year (17.8 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 39.8 points per game. Arkansas ranks 78th with 384.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 39th with 320.3 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -6.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -250 +195

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M's ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

The Aggies have won each of their three games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

In Texas A&M's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Texas A&M has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

Texas A&M has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The Aggies have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has thrown for 979 yards (244.8 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 63 rushing yards on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 234 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 29 times for 169 yards (42.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has hauled in 22 receptions for 307 yards (76.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 272 yards so far this campaign.

Jahdae Walker has been the target of 16 passes and hauled in nine receptions for 148 yards, an average of 37 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Shemar Turner paces the team with three sacks, and also has two TFL and 11 tackles.

Texas A&M's leading tackler, Taurean York, has 22 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Josh DeBerry has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 15 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one pass defended to his name.

