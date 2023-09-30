Big 12 opponents meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU is favored by two touchdowns. This game has an over/under of 52 points.

TCU owns the 81st-ranked defense this year (377.5 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 11th-best with a tally of 501 yards per game. West Virginia is posting 348.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (96th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 311 total yards per contest (34th-ranked).

TCU vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

TCU vs West Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline TCU -14 -115 -105 52 -110 -110 -600 +425

Week 5 Big 12 Betting Trends

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

One of TCU's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

TCU has won two of the three games it was the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

TCU has played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Horned Frogs' implied win probability is 85.7%.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,117 yards, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 184 yards (46 ypg) on 29 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has 483 rushing yards on 81 carries with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 14 catches for 185 yards (46.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Warren Thompson has caught 12 passes while averaging 39.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jared Wiley's 15 receptions are good enough for 129 yards and three touchdowns.

Paul Oyewale has three sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 11 tackles.

Namdi Obiazor, TCU's leading tackler, has 31 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Bud Clark leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up eight tackles and two passes defended.

