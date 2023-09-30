The SMU Mustangs (2-2) will play their AAC-rival, the Charlotte 49ers (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The 49ers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the contest.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: University Park, Texas
  • Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline
BetMGM SMU (-23.5) 52.5 -2500 +1050 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel SMU (-23.5) 53.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

SMU vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

  • SMU has won one game against the spread this season.
  • Charlotte has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.
  • The 49ers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the AAC +280 Bet $100 to win $280

