How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners face Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank third in Major League Baseball with 233 home runs.
- Fueled by 575 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 team batting average.
- Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 875 total runs this season.
- The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.
- The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.31 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (10-6) to the mound for his 28th start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the Seattle Mariners.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 27 starts this season.
- In 27 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in four straight appearances.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/25/2023
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/26/2023
|Angels
|L 9-3
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Reid Detmers
|9/27/2023
|Angels
|W 5-0
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Griffin Canning
|9/28/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/29/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-0
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Luis Castillo
|10/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|George Kirby
