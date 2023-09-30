The North Texas Mean Green (1-2) are favored by 15.5 points against the FCS Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. An over/under of 68.5 is set for the contest.

With 538.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the FBS, North Texas has had to rely on its 35th-ranked offense (445 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. In terms of points scored Abilene Christian ranks 40th in the FCS (28.3 points per game), and it is 59th on the other side of the ball (26.5 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

North Texas vs Abilene Christian Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Texas -15.5 -115 -115 68.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on North Texas vs. Abilene Christian? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 5 AAC Betting Trends

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

North Texas has hit the over in all of its three games with a set total.

North Texas has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

North Texas has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

The Mean Green have a 0.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on North Texas to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has recorded 524 yards (174.7 ypg) on 38-of-63 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 74 rushing yards (24.7 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Ayo Adeyi has racked up 182 yards on 29 carries while finding the end zone two times.

Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball 30 times for 117 yards (39 per game) and one touchdown.

Jay Maclin's team-leading 238 yards as a receiver have come on 11 catches (out of 19 targets) with four touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has reeled in 19 passes while averaging 71.7 yards per game.

Damon Ward Jr. has been the target of 10 passes and compiled six receptions for 123 yards, an average of 41 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Ethan Wesloski has racked up one sack to pace the team, while also recording two TFL and 16 tackles.

North Texas' tackle leader, Logan Wilson, has 18 tackles this year.

John Davis Jr. has a team-leading one interception to go along with five tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.