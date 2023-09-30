Baylor vs. UCF: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The UCF Knights (3-1) will meet their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 55 in the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UCF vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Baylor vs. UCF Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Baylor vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-11.5)
|55
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|-
|54.5
|-
|-
Baylor vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Baylor has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Bears have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- UCF has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- The Knights have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
