The North Texas Mean Green (1-2) are favored by 15.5 points over the FCS Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The point total is 68.5.

North Texas owns the 48th-ranked scoring offense this season (33.3 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 47.0 points allowed per game. Abilene Christian ranks 57th in total yards per game (361.3), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 14th-worst in the FCS with 458.0 total yards allowed per contest.

Abilene Christian vs. North Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

North Texas vs Abilene Christian Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Texas -15.5 -115 -115 68.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Abilene Christian Betting Records & Stats

Abilene Christian has not covered the spread in a game yet this year in one game with a set total.

None of Abilene Christian's one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Abilene Christian lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Abilene Christian has played as an underdog of or more once this season and lost that game.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has put up 847 passing yards, or 211.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with one interception.

Jermiah Dobbins is his team's leading rusher with 52 carries for 291 yards, or 72.8 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Jay'Veon Sunday has taken 30 carries and totaled 113 yards with two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor paces his team with 211 receiving yards on seven receptions with one touchdown.

Taelyn Williams has totaled 136 receiving yards (34.0 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Cooper McCasland's 11 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 118 yards.

Kenton Wilhoit paces the team with 1.0 sack, and also has .

Patrick Jolly Jr. has two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

