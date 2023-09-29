Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Wise County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Pilot Point High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Paradise, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Whitesboro, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
