The UTEP Miners (1-4) will face off against a fellow CUSA foe, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3) in a matchup on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Miners favored to win by 1 point. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM UTEP (-1) 52.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UTEP (-1.5) 53.5 -115 -104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

UTEP has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Miners have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Louisiana Tech has won two games against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 1 point or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

UTEP 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

