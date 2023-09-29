The Texas Rangers (89-70) will look to Adolis Garcia, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Seattle Mariners (86-73) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday, at T-Mobile Park.

The probable starters are Bryan Woo (4-5) for the Mariners and Nathan Eovaldi (12-4) for the Rangers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (4-5, 4.39 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-4, 3.26 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.26, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.

Eovaldi has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Eovaldi will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

In eight of his 24 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mariners

He will face a Mariners offense that ranks 19th in the league with 1315 total hits (on a .243 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .414 (14th in the league) with 206 total home runs (12th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Mariners this season, Eovaldi has pitched 11 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out 13.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners will hand the ball to Woo (4-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 4.39 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

He has earned a quality start four times in 17 starts this season.

Woo has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Bryan Woo vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank third in MLB with 875 runs scored this season. They have a .264 batting average this campaign with 233 home runs (third in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Rangers two times this season, allowing them to go 12-for-28 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI in 5 1/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.