Mitch Garver vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mitch Garver -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .278 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 56 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Garver has driven in a run in 30 games this year (35.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this season (35 of 85), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|39
|.291
|AVG
|.263
|.392
|OBP
|.361
|.536
|SLG
|.489
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|31/20
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.39 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 4.39 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.