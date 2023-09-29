The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas with 154 hits and an OBP of .391 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Seager enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

Seager has picked up a hit in 90 of 116 games this season, with multiple hits 45 times.

In 31 games this season, he has homered (26.7%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

Seager has had an RBI in 54 games this season (46.6%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (19.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 61 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 52 .333 AVG .326 .403 OBP .378 .703 SLG .550 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 42/19 1 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings